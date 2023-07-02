Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Nick Madrigal (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is batting .275 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Madrigal has had a hit in 30 of 48 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (20.8%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- In 22.9% of his games this year, Madrigal has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3%.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (33.3%), including five multi-run games (10.4%).
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|.279
|AVG
|.270
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.372
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|9
|9/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|3
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Civale (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.18 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.18 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
