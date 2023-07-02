Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .535 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.401) thanks to 22 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 21st in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 107th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 76.7% of his 73 games this year, with multiple hits in 34.2% of those games.
- He has homered in five games this season (6.8%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (43.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (12.3%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|33
|.302
|AVG
|.268
|.348
|OBP
|.318
|.420
|SLG
|.377
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|17
|16/10
|K/BB
|20/10
|11
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.79 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 80 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
