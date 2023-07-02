Player prop bet options for Luis Robert, Esteury Ruiz and others are available when the Chicago White Sox visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

White Sox vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Robert Stats

Robert has 86 hits with 21 doubles, 24 home runs, 18 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .276/.333/.574 slash line on the year.

Robert will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 1 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 1 at Athletics Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jun. 29 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 2 at Angels Jun. 28 2-for-6 2 1 2 5 0 at Angels Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 51 RBI (77 total hits).

He has a slash line of .249/.330/.450 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Jun. 30 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 at Angels Jun. 29 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 at Angels Jun. 28 3-for-4 1 0 3 5 at Angels Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 19 doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 33 RBI (84 total hits). He has swiped 42 bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.316/.336 on the year.

Ruiz has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 27 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 1

Bet on player props for Esteury Ruiz or other Athletics players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.