The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.425 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) against the Guardians.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has five doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 12 walks while batting .273.

Morel has recorded a hit in 26 of 42 games this season (61.9%), including 11 multi-hit games (26.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this year (35.7%), leaving the park in 8.9% of his chances at the plate.

Morel has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (45.2%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those games (26.2%).

He has scored in 59.5% of his games this year (25 of 42), with two or more runs five times (11.9%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .282 AVG .263 .301 OBP .341 .615 SLG .605 11 XBH 10 7 HR 8 21 RBI 15 26/3 K/BB 24/9 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings