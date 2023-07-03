Cody Bellinger -- batting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on July 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger is hitting .276 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.
  • Bellinger will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 over the course of his last outings.
  • Bellinger has had a hit in 36 of 51 games this season (70.6%), including multiple hits 12 times (23.5%).
  • He has homered in 13.7% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bellinger has had an RBI in 19 games this year (37.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 29 times this year (56.9%), including six games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 23
.269 AVG .284
.333 OBP .333
.442 SLG .477
12 XBH 8
3 HR 4
11 RBI 12
21/9 K/BB 20/8
5 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Brewers are sending Teheran (2-3) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.85 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.85, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .208 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.