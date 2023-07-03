Cody Bellinger -- batting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on July 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is hitting .276 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Bellinger will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 over the course of his last outings.

Bellinger has had a hit in 36 of 51 games this season (70.6%), including multiple hits 12 times (23.5%).

He has homered in 13.7% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has had an RBI in 19 games this year (37.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 29 times this year (56.9%), including six games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 23 .269 AVG .284 .333 OBP .333 .442 SLG .477 12 XBH 8 3 HR 4 11 RBI 12 21/9 K/BB 20/8 5 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings