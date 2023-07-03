Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cody Bellinger -- batting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on July 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is hitting .276 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Bellinger will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 over the course of his last outings.
- Bellinger has had a hit in 36 of 51 games this season (70.6%), including multiple hits 12 times (23.5%).
- He has homered in 13.7% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has had an RBI in 19 games this year (37.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this year (56.9%), including six games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|.269
|AVG
|.284
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.442
|SLG
|.477
|12
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|12
|21/9
|K/BB
|20/8
|5
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Teheran (2-3) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.85 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.85, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .208 against him.
