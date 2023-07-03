Cubs vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 3
Monday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (45-39) versus the Chicago Cubs (38-44) at American Family Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on July 3.
The Cubs will look to Drew Smyly (7-5) against the Brewers and Julio Teheran (2-3).
Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cubs have won 23 out of the 40 games, or 57.5%, in which they've been favored.
- Chicago is 23-17 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 53.5% chance to win.
- Chicago has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 375 (4.6 per game).
- The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 28
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Drew Smyly vs Aaron Nola
|June 29
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Taijuan Walker
|June 30
|Guardians
|W 10-1
|Justin Steele vs Cal Quantrill
|July 1
|Guardians
|L 6-0
|Marcus Stroman vs Tanner Bibee
|July 2
|Guardians
|L 8-6
|Jameson Taillon vs Aaron Civale
|July 3
|@ Brewers
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Julio Teheran
|July 4
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Wade Miley
|July 5
|@ Brewers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Adrian Houser
|July 6
|@ Brewers
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Freddy Peralta
|July 7
|@ Yankees
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Carlos Rodón
|July 8
|@ Yankees
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Gerrit Cole
