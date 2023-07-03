Monday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (45-39) versus the Chicago Cubs (38-44) at American Family Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on July 3.

The Cubs will look to Drew Smyly (7-5) against the Brewers and Julio Teheran (2-3).

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have won 23 out of the 40 games, or 57.5%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago is 23-17 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 53.5% chance to win.

Chicago has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 375 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule