The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Guardians.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Julio Teheran TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .256 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 78th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

Swanson has picked up a hit in 49 of 80 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has gone deep in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 80), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has had an RBI in 25 games this season (31.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.3% of his games this season (29 of 80), with two or more runs eight times (10.0%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .275 AVG .234 .339 OBP .347 .425 SLG .372 14 XBH 11 5 HR 4 22 RBI 13 39/16 K/BB 40/23 1 SB 3

