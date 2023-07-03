Nick Madrigal -- hitting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on July 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is batting .275 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Madrigal has recorded a hit in 30 of 48 games this season (62.5%), including 10 multi-hit games (20.8%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 48 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Madrigal has picked up an RBI in 22.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.

He has scored at least once 16 times this year (33.3%), including five games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 21 .279 AVG .270 .333 OBP .333 .372 SLG .333 5 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 9 9/3 K/BB 7/4 3 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings