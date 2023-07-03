Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the mound, on July 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.399) thanks to 22 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.
- Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has homered in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.4% of his games this season, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 33 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|33
|.301
|AVG
|.268
|.349
|OBP
|.318
|.416
|SLG
|.377
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|17
|16/10
|K/BB
|20/10
|11
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 108 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Teheran gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.85 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.85, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
