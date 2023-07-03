Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the mound, on July 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.399) thanks to 22 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.

Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has homered in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.4% of his games this season, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 33 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 33 .301 AVG .268 .349 OBP .318 .416 SLG .377 11 XBH 11 4 HR 1 25 RBI 17 16/10 K/BB 20/10 11 SB 6

