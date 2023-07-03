Tucker Barnhart -- hitting .179 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the mound, on July 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart is batting .179 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.

Barnhart has recorded a hit in 12 of 34 games this season (35.3%), including three multi-hit games (8.8%).

He has gone deep in one of 34 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Barnhart has driven in a run in five games this season (14.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three of 34 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 14 .167 AVG .194 .216 OBP .333 .167 SLG .306 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 1 RBI 4 20/3 K/BB 11/7 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings