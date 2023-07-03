Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the mound, on July 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .265 with three doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Gomes has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this season (31 of 50), with at least two hits nine times (18.0%).
- In six games this season, he has homered (12.0%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Gomes has an RBI in 19 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (40.0%), including four multi-run games (8.0%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|.289
|AVG
|.241
|.326
|OBP
|.293
|.458
|SLG
|.361
|6
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|11
|16/4
|K/BB
|21/5
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- Teheran makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.85 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has a 2.85 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .208 to opposing batters.
