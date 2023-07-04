Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.371 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Brewers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .276 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Bellinger will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 during his last outings.
- Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 71.2% of his games this season (37 of 52), with more than one hit 12 times (23.1%).
- In 13.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Bellinger has driven in a run in 20 games this season (38.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 57.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.5%.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|.269
|AVG
|.283
|.333
|OBP
|.330
|.442
|SLG
|.467
|12
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|13
|21/9
|K/BB
|21/8
|5
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Miley (5-2) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the lefty threw four innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.02, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
