Tuesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (46-39) against the Chicago Cubs (38-45) at American Family Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on July 4.

The Brewers will give the ball to Wade Miley (5-2, 3.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Kyle Hendricks (3-3, 3.02 ERA).

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 4, Cubs 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cubs were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.

The past 10 Cubs games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (35.9%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win 11 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (381 total), Chicago is the 13th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Cubs Schedule