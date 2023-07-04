How to Watch the Cubs vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 4
William Contreras and Dansby Swanson will be among the star attractions when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.
Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs have hit 90 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs rank 17th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 381 (4.6 per game).
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).
- The Cubs rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Chicago has the 11th-ranked ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.
- The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.262 WHIP this season.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Hendricks (3-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in seven innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made seven appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/29/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Taijuan Walker
|6/30/2023
|Guardians
|W 10-1
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Cal Quantrill
|7/1/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-0
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Tanner Bibee
|7/2/2023
|Guardians
|L 8-6
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Aaron Civale
|7/3/2023
|Brewers
|L 8-6
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Julio Teheran
|7/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Wade Miley
|7/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Adrian Houser
|7/6/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Freddy Peralta
|7/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Rodón
|7/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Gerrit Cole
|7/9/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Domingo Germán
