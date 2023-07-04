The Milwaukee Brewers (46-39) will rely on Christian Yelich when they host Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (38-45) at American Family Field on Tuesday, July 4. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Cubs have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Brewers (-125). A 9.5-run total has been listed for the contest.

Cubs vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (5-2, 3.02 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (3-3, 3.02 ERA)

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 23 out of the 41 games, or 56.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Brewers have gone 18-13 (winning 58.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Brewers were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice in the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (35.9%) in those contests.

The Cubs have a mark of 11-17 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 0-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cubs vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ian Happ 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Seiya Suzuki 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +800 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.