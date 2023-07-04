Bookmakers have set player props for Christian Yelich, Nico Hoerner and others when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 90 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashed .285/.333/.399 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 3-for-4 1 0 2 3 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has collected 82 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .259/.346/.405 on the season.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 3 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Wade Miley Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Miley Stats

Wade Miley (5-2) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Miley has made nine starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Miley Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Jun. 28 4.0 3 2 2 3 3 at Guardians Jun. 23 6.0 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 17 5.0 2 0 0 4 2 at Cardinals May. 16 1.2 1 1 1 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 10 5.0 6 7 7 3 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kyle Hendricks' player props with BetMGM.

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 84 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 44 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a .279/.376/.449 slash line on the year.

Yelich will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and seven RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 3 3-for-4 3 0 1 5 1 at Pirates Jul. 1 1-for-3 3 1 3 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 30 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 1

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 60 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 28 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .250/.338/.425 on the season.

Contreras heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 at Pirates Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Pirates Jun. 30 0-for-4 2 0 1 0 0 at Mets Jun. 29 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, William Contreras or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.