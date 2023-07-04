The Chicago Cubs (38-45) hope to end their three-game losing run against the Milwaukee Brewers (46-39), at 4:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Brewers will give the nod to Wade Miley (5-2) versus the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (3-3).

Cubs vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (5-2, 3.02 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (3-3, 3.02 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season.

The righty last pitched on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 33-year-old has put up a 3.02 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings over seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .208 to his opponents.

Hendricks is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Hendricks is aiming for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per start.

In one of his seven total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

Miley (5-2) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in four innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.02, a 2.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.059 in 11 games this season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Miley has made nine starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

