Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .561 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on July 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .270 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Jimenez is batting .381 with two homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Jimenez has had a hit in 40 of 53 games this year (75.5%), including multiple hits 12 times (22.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (11 of 53), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez has an RBI in 27 of 53 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 26 of 53 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 27 .307 AVG .236 .343 OBP .294 .465 SLG .491 8 XBH 14 4 HR 7 17 RBI 21 22/6 K/BB 33/9 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings