Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gavin Sheets -- with a slugging percentage of .150 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on July 4 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .224 with four doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 49.2% of his games this year (32 of 65), with at least two hits six times (9.2%).
- In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.3%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Sheets has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (23.1%), with two or more RBI in five of them (7.7%).
- He has scored in 17 games this season (26.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.190
|AVG
|.253
|.275
|OBP
|.330
|.304
|SLG
|.453
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|12
|19/10
|K/BB
|16/10
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt (8-5) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.06 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.06), 30th in WHIP (1.174), and 38th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
