Luis Robert -- hitting .366 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on July 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 87 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .575, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 65th and he is third in slugging.

Robert will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Robert has had a hit in 55 of 83 games this year (66.3%), including multiple hits 25 times (30.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 26.5% of his games this season, and 6.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 36.1% of his games this year, Robert has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 41 of 83 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 43 .279 AVG .274 .340 OBP .335 .614 SLG .543 23 XBH 23 12 HR 12 21 RBI 25 40/9 K/BB 60/11 1 SB 7

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings