On Tuesday, Nico Hoerner (.512 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .399, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 107th in slugging.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 77.3% of his 75 games this season, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 6.7% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has an RBI in 24 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 34 .301 AVG .266 .349 OBP .314 .416 SLG .378 11 XBH 12 4 HR 1 25 RBI 17 16/10 K/BB 21/10 11 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings