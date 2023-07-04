Seiya Suzuki -- with an on-base percentage of .190 in his past 10 games, 143 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .245 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks.

Suzuki has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 22 of 64 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 35 .217 AVG .267 .331 OBP .336 .302 SLG .450 7 XBH 13 1 HR 5 11 RBI 15 24/16 K/BB 45/15 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings