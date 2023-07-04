The Toronto Blue Jays versus Chicago White Sox game on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Luis Robert.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 99 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Chicago ranks 21st in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 362 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Chicago strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.364 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lucas Giolito (6-5) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Giolito has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Angels W 11-5 Away Lucas Giolito Jaime Barria 6/29/2023 Angels W 9-7 Away Lance Lynn Patrick Sandoval 6/30/2023 Athletics L 7-4 Away Tanner Banks Luis Medina 7/1/2023 Athletics L 7-6 Away Dylan Cease Kyle Muller 7/2/2023 Athletics W 8-7 Away Touki Toussaint Paul Blackburn 7/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Lucas Giolito Chris Bassitt 7/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Lance Lynn José Berríos 7/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dylan Cease Yusei Kikuchi 7/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Michael Kopech Jordan Montgomery 7/8/2023 Cardinals - Home - Miles Mikolas 7/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Lucas Giolito Adam Wainwright

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.