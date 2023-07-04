On Tuesday, July 4 at 8:10 PM ET, Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (45-40) visit Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (37-49) in the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Blue Jays have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (-105). The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt - TOR (8-5, 4.06 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - CHW (6-5, 3.53 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the White Sox and Blue Jays game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Luis Robert hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 30, or 53.6%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have gone 30-26 (winning 53.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Toronto has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have a 4-5 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The White Sox have won in 18, or 35.3%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win 15 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Luis Robert 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.