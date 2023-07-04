Luis Robert and Bo Bichette are two of the players with prop bets available when the Chicago White Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Robert Stats

Robert has 22 doubles, 24 home runs, 20 walks and 46 RBI (87 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.337/.575 so far this year.

Robert hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Athletics Jul. 1 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 1 at Athletics Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jun. 29 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 2 at Angels Jun. 28 2-for-6 2 1 2 5 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 78 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 51 runs.

He's slashing .248/.328/.446 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Jun. 30 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 at Angels Jun. 29 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 at Angels Jun. 28 3-for-4 1 0 3 5

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Bassitt Stats

Chris Bassitt (8-5) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 18th start of the season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Bassitt will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 17 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

The 34-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 36th, 1.174 WHIP ranks 30th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 38th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Bassitt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Jun. 29 6.0 3 0 0 12 3 vs. Athletics Jun. 23 5.0 5 4 4 4 2 at Rangers Jun. 18 3.2 7 5 3 2 3 at Orioles Jun. 13 3.0 11 8 8 5 1 vs. Astros Jun. 7 8.0 4 2 2 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Lucas Giolito's player props with BetMGM.

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 112 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 15 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .314/.343/.504 on the year.

Bichette hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has collected 87 hits with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .274/.347/.445 slash line on the year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 29 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Giants Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.