The Toronto Blue Jays (45-40) and Chicago White Sox (37-49) clash in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET. The Blue Jays are coming off a series defeat to the Red Sox, and the White Sox a series loss to the Athletics.

The probable starters are Chris Bassitt (8-5) for the Blue Jays and Lucas Giolito (6-5) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (8-5, 4.06 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (6-5, 3.53 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito (6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 18th of the season.

The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.

Giolito heads into this game with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Giolito will look to build upon a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Bassitt (8-5) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing three hits.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 4.06 ERA this season with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across 17 games.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 17 starts this season.

Bassitt has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.06), 30th in WHIP (1.174), and 38th in K/9 (8.4).

Chris Bassitt vs. White Sox

The White Sox are batting .239 this season, 21st in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .396 (21st in the league) with 99 home runs.

The White Sox have gone 3-for-23 with a double and two RBI in 6 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

