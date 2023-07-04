The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has three doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .265.

In 62.0% of his games this year (31 of 50), Gomes has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (18.0%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (12.0%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.0% of his games this year, Gomes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 26 .289 AVG .241 .326 OBP .293 .458 SLG .361 6 XBH 4 4 HR 3 13 RBI 11 16/4 K/BB 21/5 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings