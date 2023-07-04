Yasmani Grandal -- batting .241 with a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on July 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .260 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 37 of 69 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (8.7%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has had at least one RBI in 23.2% of his games this year (16 of 69), with two or more RBI five times (7.2%).

In 21.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.3%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 37 .260 AVG .260 .308 OBP .326 .400 SLG .378 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 7 RBI 14 19/6 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings