Andrew Vaughn -- batting .268 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on July 5 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .245 with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

In 69.0% of his games this season (58 of 84), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (20.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 12 games this season (14.3%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 39.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .252 AVG .240 .341 OBP .309 .497 SLG .392 18 XBH 18 9 HR 3 23 RBI 28 26/14 K/BB 42/14 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings