Nico Hoerner and Christian Yelich will be among the star attractions when the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

The Brewers are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Cubs (-155). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -155 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

The Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Chicago's past three games has been 8.7, a span during which the Cubs and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 56.1% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (23-18).

Chicago has a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 60.8%.

Chicago has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 84 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 42 of those games (42-40-2).

The Cubs have a 5-6-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-22 18-23 17-22 22-23 25-34 14-11

