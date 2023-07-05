Player props are available for Nico Hoerner and Christian Yelich, among others, when the Chicago Cubs visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Steele Stats

Justin Steele (9-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 16th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Steele has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 2.43 ERA ranks second, 1.031 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8 K/9 ranks 43rd.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Jun. 30 6.1 3 0 0 6 1 at Cardinals Jun. 24 6.0 5 1 1 8 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 5.0 5 2 2 4 1 vs. Rays May. 31 3.0 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 26 3.2 10 6 5 4 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 92 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a .286/.333/.398 slash line on the season.

Hoerner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .304 with a double and three RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 4 2-for-6 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 3-for-4 1 0 2 3 1

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 84 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .261/.346/.413 so far this season.

Swanson brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 4 2-for-6 1 1 1 5 0 at Brewers Jul. 3 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 44 walks and 42 RBI (86 total hits). He has swiped 20 bases.

He's slashing .281/.377/.448 on the year.

Yelich hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 3 3-for-4 3 0 1 5 1 at Pirates Jul. 1 1-for-3 3 1 3 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 30 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 62 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 28 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .254/.339/.426 so far this season.

Contreras takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 at Pirates Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Pirates Jun. 30 0-for-4 2 0 1 0 0 at Mets Jun. 29 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0

