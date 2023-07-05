Justin Steele tries for his 10th win of the campaign when his Chicago Cubs (39-45) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (46-40) on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Cubs will call on Steele (9-2) against the Brewers and Adrian Houser (3-2).

Cubs vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (9-2, 2.43 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.88 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (9-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 2.43 ERA this season with 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.0 walks per nine across 15 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Justin Steele vs. Brewers

The Brewers have scored 362 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They are batting .229 for the campaign with 90 home runs, 21st in the league.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Brewers in one game, and they have gone 3-for-20 with a double over six innings.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

The Brewers are sending Houser (3-2) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .298 against him.

Houser heads into the matchup with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Houser has put up four starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

