Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After batting .317 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .274 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Jimenez is batting .400 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Jimenez has gotten a hit in 41 of 54 games this season (75.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (24.1%).
- In 20.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27 games this season (50.0%), Jimenez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (18.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (48.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.314
|AVG
|.236
|.348
|OBP
|.294
|.467
|SLG
|.491
|8
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|21
|23/6
|K/BB
|33/9
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Berrios (8-6) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd.
