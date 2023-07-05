After batting .317 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .274 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Jimenez is batting .400 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Jimenez has gotten a hit in 41 of 54 games this season (75.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (24.1%).

In 20.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 27 games this season (50.0%), Jimenez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (18.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 games this season (48.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .314 AVG .236 .348 OBP .294 .467 SLG .491 8 XBH 14 4 HR 7 17 RBI 21 23/6 K/BB 33/9 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings