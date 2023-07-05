Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Wednesday, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 30, when he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has six doubles, two home runs and 18 walks while hitting .202.
- Andrus has gotten a hit in 30 of 59 games this year (50.8%), including nine multi-hit games (15.3%).
- In 59 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Andrus has picked up an RBI in 15.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (22.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.258
|AVG
|.152
|.337
|OBP
|.231
|.333
|SLG
|.200
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|19/10
|K/BB
|20/8
|4
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd.
