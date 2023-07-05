The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.150 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has four doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .224.

Sheets has picked up a hit in 32 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a long ball in 12.3% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

Sheets has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (23.1%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (7.7%).

He has scored a run in 17 of 65 games so far this season.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .190 AVG .253 .275 OBP .330 .304 SLG .453 3 XBH 9 3 HR 5 13 RBI 12 19/10 K/BB 16/10 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings