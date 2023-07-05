Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Jake Burger, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, July 5 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .217 with 11 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 13 walks.
- Burger has picked up a hit in 34 of 68 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games this season, and 7.3% of his plate appearances.
- Burger has an RBI in 21 of 68 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 41.2% of his games this season (28 of 68), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.261
|AVG
|.171
|.312
|OBP
|.231
|.643
|SLG
|.378
|19
|XBH
|11
|12
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|10
|37/7
|K/BB
|47/6
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 115 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (8-6) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 33rd in WHIP (1.198), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
