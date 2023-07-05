Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
After hitting .295 with four doubles, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Adrian Houser) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .731, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .398 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 77.6% of his 76 games this season, with multiple hits in 34.2% of them.
- He has homered in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 76), and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has an RBI in 25 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.8%.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|35
|.301
|AVG
|.268
|.349
|OBP
|.315
|.416
|SLG
|.376
|11
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|18
|16/10
|K/BB
|22/10
|11
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (109 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser (3-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .298 batting average against him.
