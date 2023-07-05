After hitting .295 with four doubles, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Adrian Houser) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .731, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 77.6% of his 76 games this season, with multiple hits in 34.2% of them.

He has homered in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 76), and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has an RBI in 25 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 35 .301 AVG .268 .349 OBP .315 .416 SLG .376 11 XBH 12 4 HR 1 25 RBI 18 16/10 K/BB 22/10 11 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings