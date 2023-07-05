Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Brewers.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Read More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 walks while hitting .249.
- Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 63.1% of his games this season (41 of 65), with more than one hit 16 times (24.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has driven in a run in 21 games this season (32.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|36
|.217
|AVG
|.274
|.331
|OBP
|.344
|.302
|SLG
|.467
|7
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|15
|24/16
|K/BB
|45/16
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (109 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser (3-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 3.88 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .298 to opposing hitters.
