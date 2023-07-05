Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Tim Anderson -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on July 5 at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .235 with nine doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
- In 58.1% of his 62 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 62 games this year.
- In 11 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in 19 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|35
|.235
|AVG
|.235
|.262
|OBP
|.281
|.284
|SLG
|.275
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|21/4
|K/BB
|34/10
|2
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Berrios (8-6) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 33rd in WHIP (1.198), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
