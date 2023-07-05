Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on July 5 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Brewers.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Read More About This Game
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is batting .242 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Mancini has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In 6.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Mancini has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In 29.2% of his games this year (19 of 65), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.275
|AVG
|.208
|.348
|OBP
|.264
|.412
|SLG
|.292
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|34/11
|K/BB
|33/7
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (109 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .298 batting average against him.
