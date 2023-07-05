Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on July 5 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Brewers.

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Mancini is batting .242 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Mancini has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In 6.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Mancini has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 29.2% of his games this year (19 of 65), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.

Home Away 32 GP 31 .275 AVG .208 .348 OBP .264 .412 SLG .292 8 XBH 6 3 HR 1 14 RBI 12 34/11 K/BB 33/7 0 SB 0

