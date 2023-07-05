Tucker Barnhart -- with a slugging percentage of .345 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on July 5 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Brewers.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Read More About This Game

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart is batting .193 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Barnhart has had a hit in 13 of 35 games this year (37.1%), including multiple hits four times (11.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 35 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Barnhart has driven in a run in six games this season (17.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in three of 35 games so far this year.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 15
.167 AVG .225
.216 OBP .347
.167 SLG .325
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
1 RBI 6
20/3 K/BB 12/7
1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (109 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.88, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .298 against him.
