Wednesday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Toronto Blue Jays (46-40) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (37-50) at 8:10 PM ET (on July 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup.

The Blue Jays will look to Jose Berrios (8-6) against the White Sox and Lance Lynn (5-8).

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Blue Jays 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The White Sox have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (34.6%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has been victorious 14 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (365 total, 4.2 per game).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule