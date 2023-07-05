The Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ready for the second of a three-game series against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Blue Jays are listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+105). A 9-run total has been listed in the matchup.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -125 +105 9 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 4-3.

When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The White Sox have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (34.6%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 12-25 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 39 of its 87 chances.

The White Sox are 5-5-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-21 17-29 16-22 21-27 28-36 9-13

