You can find player prop bet odds for Bo Bichette, Luis Robert and other players on the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox prior to their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Robert Stats

Robert has 88 hits with 22 doubles, 25 home runs, 20 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .276/.336/.580 on the season.

Robert hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .366 with two doubles, seven home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 4 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Athletics Jul. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Athletics Jul. 1 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 1 at Athletics Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jun. 29 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 2

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 78 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 51 RBI.

He's slashing .245/.324/.440 on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Jun. 30 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 at Angels Jun. 29 1-for-5 1 0 1 3

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Berrios Stats

Jose Berrios (8-6) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 18th start of the season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Berrios has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 33rd in WHIP (1.198), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jun. 30 6.0 5 4 4 8 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 24 6.0 6 3 2 8 2 at Marlins Jun. 19 4.0 8 5 5 4 1 at Orioles Jun. 14 7.2 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Astros Jun. 8 6.0 4 2 2 2 2

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 15 walks and 51 RBI (113 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .312/.341/.500 on the year.

Bichette hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 54 RBI (89 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a .277/.349/.455 slash line so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 4 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 29 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0

