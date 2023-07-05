Today's WNBA lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those four games is the Phoenix Mercury taking on the New York Liberty.

Today's WNBA Games

The New York Liberty host the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury look to pull off a road win at the Liberty on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Twitter, YES, and AZFamily

Twitter, YES, and AZFamily Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 11-4

11-4 PHO Record: 3-12

3-12 NYL Stats: 87.1 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)

87.1 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (fourth) PHO Stats: 76.6 PPG (12th in WNBA), 85.8 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.0 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Breanna Stewart (22.0 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 4.1 APG) PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (19.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 1.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -15

-15 NYL Odds to Win: -1667

-1667 PHO Odds to Win: +908

+908 Total: 164.5 points

The Minnesota Lynx face the Indiana Fever

The Fever look to pull off a road win at the Lynx on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 7-9

7-9 IND Record: 5-11

5-11 MIN Stats: 79.6 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 83.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)

79.6 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 83.9 Opp. PPG (eighth) IND Stats: 81.8 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (22.0 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Napheesa Collier (22.0 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.6 APG) IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.6 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -1.5

-1.5 MIN Odds to Win: -124

-124 IND Odds to Win: +101

+101 Total: 165.5 points

The Las Vegas Aces play the Dallas Wings

The Wings hope to pick up a road win at the Aces on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 15-1

15-1 DAL Record: 8-8

8-8 LVA Stats: 93.7 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.1 Opp. PPG (second)

93.7 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.1 Opp. PPG (second) DAL Stats: 84.3 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 83.1 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.4 APG)

A'ja Wilson (19.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.4 APG) DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (19.1 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -15

-15 LVA Odds to Win: -1659

-1659 DAL Odds to Win: +908

+908 Total: 176.5 points

The Los Angeles Sparks play host to the Atlanta Dream

The Dream take to the home court of the Sparks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAS Record: 7-10

7-10 ATL Record: 7-8

7-8 LAS Stats: 78.9 PPG (10th in WNBA), 81.1 Opp. PPG (fifth)

78.9 PPG (10th in WNBA), 81.1 Opp. PPG (fifth) ATL Stats: 86.7 PPG (third in WNBA), 89.5 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.9 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.1 APG)

Nneka Ogwumike (19.9 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.1 APG) ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (18.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -1.5

-1.5 LAS Odds to Win: -119

-119 ATL Odds to Win: -103

-103 Total: 168.5 points

