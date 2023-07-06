Thursday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (46-41) versus the Chicago Cubs (40-45) at American Family Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on July 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-7) to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (9-6) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cubs were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have come away with 14 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Chicago has won 14 of 39 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (392 total runs).

The Cubs have the 11th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule