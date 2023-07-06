Cubs vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 6
Thursday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (46-41) versus the Chicago Cubs (40-45) at American Family Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on July 6.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-7) to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (9-6) will answer the bell for the Cubs.
Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 6, Cubs 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cubs were upset in every contest.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.
- The Cubs have come away with 14 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Chicago has won 14 of 39 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (392 total runs).
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 1
|Guardians
|L 6-0
|Marcus Stroman vs Tanner Bibee
|July 2
|Guardians
|L 8-6
|Jameson Taillon vs Aaron Civale
|July 3
|@ Brewers
|L 8-6
|Drew Smyly vs Julio Teheran
|July 4
|@ Brewers
|W 7-6
|Kyle Hendricks vs Wade Miley
|July 5
|@ Brewers
|W 4-3
|Justin Steele vs Adrian Houser
|July 6
|@ Brewers
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Freddy Peralta
|July 7
|@ Yankees
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Carlos Rodón
|July 8
|@ Yankees
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Gerrit Cole
|July 9
|@ Yankees
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Domingo Germán
|July 14
|Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
