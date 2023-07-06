William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field on Thursday at American Family Field against Marcus Stroman, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 91 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 234 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 21st in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 392 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Cubs rank 22nd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago has the 11th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.262 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Stroman (9-6) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up five earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

In 18 starts this season, Stroman has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of six innings per appearance.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Guardians L 6-0 Home Marcus Stroman Tanner Bibee 7/2/2023 Guardians L 8-6 Home Jameson Taillon Aaron Civale 7/3/2023 Brewers L 8-6 Away Drew Smyly Julio Teheran 7/4/2023 Brewers W 7-6 Away Kyle Hendricks Wade Miley 7/5/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser 7/6/2023 Brewers - Away Marcus Stroman Freddy Peralta 7/7/2023 Yankees - Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Rodón 7/8/2023 Yankees - Away Drew Smyly Gerrit Cole 7/9/2023 Yankees - Away Kyle Hendricks Domingo Germán 7/14/2023 Red Sox - Home - - 7/15/2023 Red Sox - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.