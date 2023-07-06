Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elvis Andrus is available when the Chicago White Sox battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday at 5:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 30, when he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .202 with six doubles, two home runs and 18 walks.
- Andrus has had a hit in 30 of 59 games this season (50.8%), including multiple hits nine times (15.3%).
- In 59 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- In 15.3% of his games this season, Andrus has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22.0% of his games this year (13 of 59), with two or more runs four times (6.8%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.258
|AVG
|.152
|.337
|OBP
|.231
|.333
|SLG
|.200
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|19/10
|K/BB
|20/8
|4
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd.
