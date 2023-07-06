On Thursday, Patrick Wisdom (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom is batting .193 with six doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Wisdom has had a hit in 25 of 58 games this year (43.1%), including multiple hits nine times (15.5%).

He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (22.4%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (13.8%).

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season (24 of 58), with two or more runs six times (10.3%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 32 .148 AVG .226 .258 OBP .299 .420 SLG .491 8 XBH 13 7 HR 7 13 RBI 15 33/12 K/BB 49/10 1 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings