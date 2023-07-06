Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Yan Gomes (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .265 with four doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Gomes has gotten a hit in 32 of 52 games this season (61.5%), including nine multi-hit games (17.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 52), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has driven home a run in 20 games this season (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.7%.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|.289
|AVG
|.241
|.326
|OBP
|.292
|.458
|SLG
|.368
|6
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|12
|16/4
|K/BB
|21/5
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (109 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
